Smith (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's NFC divisional-round game against the Rams.

Smith will be a healthy scratch for the second playoff game in a row. The rookie wideout caught four passes for 35 yards and a touchdown when the team rested its primary starters Week 18, but he was a non-factor on offense during his previous six appearances in the regular season. Smith will once again watch from the sideline while A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, Johnny Wilson and Parris Campbell fill out the Eagles' wide receiver corps.