Dillon got reps with the first-team offense before Will Shipley on Wednesday, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

It probably doesn't mean much at this point, on the first day of training camp, with the Eagles initially deferring to Dillon's experience (597 carries in 60 regular-season games) over Shipley's familiarity (he was the team's third-string RB last year). Dillon seems to be back at full health after a neck injury last August ended his fifth season with the Packers before it even got started. He signed a one-year contract in Philadelphia this spring, getting less than $200,000 guaranteed but with a chance to replace Kenneth Gainwell (Steelers) as the team's No. 2 RB. While Shipley is a recent fourth-round pick and surely more nimble, Dillon's 240-plus-pound frame could have some value to the Eagles if Saquon Barkley were to miss time.