Dillon finished the season with 12 carries for 60 yards and three catches for 21 yards.

Dillon entered the year looking like Saquon Barkley's primary backup, but the Eagles were clearly unimpressed with his work, acquiring Tank Bigsby from the Jaguars after Week 1 to fill that role. Dillon held onto a limited role for a few more weeks, but his only game action after Week 6 came in Week 18, with the Eagles resting their starters.