Dillon took five carries for 27 yards and three catches for 27 yards in Thursday's preseason opener against Cincinnati.

Dillon repped ahead of Shipley in the first practice of training camp, but it seems the 2024 fourth-round pick has already moved ahead of the 27-year-old. While Dillon played well and got all his work in the first half, he didn't have any touches until Shipley had already finished his day (with eight touches for 52 yards on the first two drives). If there's any consolation for Dillon's backup case, it's the fact that Shipley didn't have much luck apart from a 38-yard gain on a perfectly blocked play, otherwise getting stuffed near the line.