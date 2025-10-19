Dillon (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Dillon has worked in a rotational role out of the backfield through the first six games of the regular season, but he will observe Sunday's road game on the sidelines in street clothes. The Eagles will go with a three-man backfield of Saquon Barkley, Will Shipley and Tank Bigsby. Dillon's next opportunity to suit up is Week 8 against the Giants on Sunday, Oct. 26.