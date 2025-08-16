Dillon carried the ball three times for seven yards and lost 14 yards on his only reception in Saturday's 22-13 preseason loss to the Browns.

The former Packer got the start with Saquon Barkley and Will Shipley both held out, and Dillon played only one drive himself before turning the Eagles' backfield over to Montrell Johnson. The burly back's hold on a roster spot seems secure, despite his questionable decision to catch a deflected ball well behind the line of scrimmage rather than batting it down for an incompletion, but Dillon's biggest challenge will remain staying healthy after he missed the entire 2024 season due to neck issues. He should provide the thunder to Shipley's lightning on the rare occasions Barkley is off the field for Philadelphia.