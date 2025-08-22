Dillon isn't in line to play in Friday's preseason game at the Jets, EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

After sitting out the 2024 season due to complications stemming from a stinger, Dillon joined the Eagles on a one-year contract in March. He then suited up for both of the team's first two exhibitions, totaling eight carries for 34 yards and four catches for 13 yards. He's been listed as Philadelphia's third RB on the unofficial depth chart behind Saquon Barkley and Will Shipley during training camp, which may not afford him much more than short-yardage work once Week 1 rolls around.