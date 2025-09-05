Dillon rushed three times for 10 yards and wasn't targeted in Thursday's 24-20 win over the Cowboys.

Dillon didn't register a touch until the second half. He opened the game as the No. 3 running back behind Saquon Barkley and Will Shipley, but Shipley left the game due to a rib injury late in the first half, allowing Dillon to climb a rung on the depth chart. Dillon could hold onto a change-of-pace role against the Chiefs in Week 2 if Shipley doesn't play, but Barkley should continue to get the vast majority of touches among Philadelphia's running backs regardless.