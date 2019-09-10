Eagles' Akeem Spence: Heading to Philadelphia
Spence signed a one-year contract with the Eagles on Tuesday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Spence had been without a team since being cut by Miami on Aug. 28. The 27-year-old played in at least 600 defensive snaps over the previous two seasons, collecting 81 total tackles, five sacks and a forced fumble in that span. Spence will provide the Eagles with depth on their defensive front in the wake of Malik Jackson's (foot) placement on injured reserve Tuesday.
