Huggins was signed by the Eagles Monday.

Huggins spent the first half of the season on the Texans practice squad but will now head to Philadelphia as the team deals with a plethora of injuries on the defensive line. It's unlikely the Clemson product would see major reps his first week of the team, as he will likely serve as emergency depth until he gets more acclimated with the system.

