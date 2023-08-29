The Broncos traded Okwuegbunam to the Eagles on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
After reporters Tuesday morning said the tight end would be waived, the Broncos ultimately were able to get a late-round 2025 pick swap out of it instead. Okwuegbunam could share TE snaps with Jack Stoll if starter Dallas Goedert misses any time for the Eagles this year.
