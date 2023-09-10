Okwuegbunam (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Patriots.
Okwuegbunam will sit out the season opener, as the Eagles will opt to go with Grant Calcaterra and Jack Stoll behind starter Dallas Goedert at tight end.
