Okwuegbunam was targeted once in Sunday's 42-19 loss to the 49ers but finished with zero catches.

Okwuegbunam saw the field for 31 offensive snaps, more than the 24 snaps he'd played through the first 12 weeks and more than fellow tight ends Jack Stoll (24) and Grant Calcaterra (13). The larger workload didn't lead to any production for Okwuegbunam, however, and with Dallas Goedert potentially ready to return from a forearm injury next week against the Cowboys, Okwuegbunam's fantasy appeal will shrink still further.