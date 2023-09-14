Okwuegbunam (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Patriots.
Okwuegbunam was traded to Philadelphia from the Broncos in late August and he'll now sit for the second straight contest to open the 2023 campaign. It's possible that with one more week of practice under his belt, the tight end makes his Eagles debut in Week 3 versus the Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.
