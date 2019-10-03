Play

Ellis (knee) did not practice Thursday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Ellis hasn't practiced since suffering a knee injury during Week 4's win over the Packers. He appears on track to miss Sunday's tilt against the Jets, in which case the Eagles will roll with only two healthy tight ends in Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
  • aaron-rodgers-khalil-mack-bears-packers.png

    PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

  • josh-gordon-patriots.jpg

    Non-PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

  • t-y-hilton-1400.jpg

    WR Preview: Vikes in trouble

    Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...