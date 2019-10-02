Eagles' Alex Ellis: Nursing knee injury
Ellis was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Ellis played five offensive snaps and 16 snaps on special teams in Thursday's win over the Packers and apparently suffered the knee injury. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but if the 26-year-old is unable to advance to full participation by Friday he'll likely receive an injury designation.
