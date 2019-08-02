Ellis signed a contract with the Eagles on Friday, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

Ellis spent most of the 2018 season on Kansas City's injured reserve with an undisclosed injury, although he appears to be healthy now. With five other tight ends on Philadelphia's roster, the 26-year-old will likely have trouble sticking when it's time to make cuts. The Eagles had a roster spot available after waiving linebacker Joey Alfieri.

