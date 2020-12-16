Singleton recorded 11 tackles (eight solo) across 63 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Saints.
Since Week 10, Singleton has been a tackling machine, totaling 55 tackles (35 solo) in those five games. He has also played in 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps over the past four weeks. If he continues to put up these numbers, the linebacker could be a solid IDP option heading into 2021.
More News
-
Eagles' Alex Singleton: Racks up 12 tackles in loss•
-
Eagles' Alex Singleton: Ready for Week 12•
-
Eagles' Alex Singleton: Participation managed in practice•
-
Eagles' Alex Singleton: Puts up another boom effort•
-
Eagles' Alex Singleton: Monster tackling effort•
-
Eagles' Alex Singleton: Piles up nine tackles•