Eagles' Alex Singleton: Monster day in win
Oct 12, 2021
Singleton put up 14 tackles (10 solo) in Sunday's 21-18 win over the Panthers.
Singleton continues to put up huge tackle numbers. He has three games in double digits and no fewer than eight in any week this season. The Montana State product now has 52 on the year in just five games.
