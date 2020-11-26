Singleton (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on the Eagles' estimated Thursday practice report.
The Eagles did not congregate for practice given the holiday, but Singleton was officially noted as having an injury nevertheless. The Montana State product has started five consecutive games for Philadelphia, collecting an eye-popping 28 tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery between Weeks 10 and 11 combined. Davion Taylor would be the next man up at outside linebacker if Singleton ends up being inactive for a Monday night game against the Seahawks.
