Singleton signed a contract with the Eagles on Wednesday.

Singleton failed to make the Eagles' season-opening roster but ended up on the practice squad, and he now receives the promotion to the 53-man roster heading into Week 7. The 25-year-old has yet to make his NFL debut but did spent some time in the CFL.

