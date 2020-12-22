Singleton recorded 11 tackles (seven solo) and recovered a fumble in Sunday's 33-26 loss to Arizona.
Singleton recovered the fumble to end Arizona's first drive of the game at his team's own nine-yard line. The 27-year-old has been a machine since the Eagles' Week 9 bye, making no fewer than 11 tackles in five of his last six games. He's a good bet to do it again Week 16 at Dallas.
