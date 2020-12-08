Singleton finished with 12 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's game against Green Bay.
Singleton turned in another solid effort, marking the third time in the last four weeks that he's finished with 12 or more tackles. Through 12 contests this season, he's collected 77 tackles (48 solo), one sack, one interception, one defensive score, one fumble recovery and one pass defensed.
