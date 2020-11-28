Singleton (ankle) won't carry an injury designation into Monday's game against the Eagles.
Singleton's been a revelation for the Eagles' defense of late, totaling 28 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery over the past two games. He's slated to start at outside linebacker once again, and as long as he's in that role, he should be viewed as a dependable IDP contributor.
