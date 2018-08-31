Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Activated off PUP list
Jeffery (shoulder) passed his physical Friday and has been activated off the preseason PUP list, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that Jeffery will likely miss the first two games, but the recent progression for the wideout could signify he will be ready earlier than expected. At the very least, Jeffery's activation off the PUP list indicates he will not remain sidelined through the first six weeks. If he winds up missing action early in the season, Zach Ertz, Nelson Agholor and Mike Wallace should be the top options to receive additional targets.
