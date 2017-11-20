Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Active Week 11
Jeffery (ankle) is listed as active Sunday in Dallas, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.
Prior to wrapping up the week with a full practice, Jeffery told Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia on Thursday that he'd "most definitely" suit up this weekend. Indeed, Jeffery is available against a Cowboys defense that has conceded 8.7 YPT and 11 touchdowns to wide receivers across nine games on the season.
