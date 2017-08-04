Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Almost ready to return
Coach Doug Pederson said Jeffery (shoulder) has moved past his injury and was only held out of Friday's practice as a precaution, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Jeffery probably would've practiced if he actually was back at full strength, but it sounds like he's getting close and could return this weekend. Pederson said he hasn't yet decided whether the veteran wideout will play in Thursday's exhibition against the Packers. Either way, Jeffery should have a chance to work with Carson Wentz at least once or twice this preseason.
