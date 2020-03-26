Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Aware of negative rumors
Eagles GM Howie Roseman referred to Jeffery (foot) as "the elephant in the room" when he spoke to reporters Thursday, adding that the priority for the wide receiver is to get healthy, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Roseman also acknowledged that Jeffery is aware of what's being said about him, presumably including trade rumors and (unconfirmed) reports of a fractured relationship with quarterback Carson Wentz. Roseman gave the impression Jeffery is still part of the plan in Philadelphia, but Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia is quick to note that the Eagles GM has every incentive to project that image, regardless of what the plan actually is. Jeffery is in the midst of a lengthy recovery process from Lisfranc surgery in December, entering the third season of a four-year contract with a full guarantee for his $9.91 million base salary in 2020. The Eagles thus have no incentive to release him, but they might be able to find a trade.
