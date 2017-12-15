Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Back at practice
Jeffery (illness) took part in Friday's practice, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Jeffery sat out Thursday's session due to an illness, but he was feeling good enough to get back on the field one day later. As long as he is just under the weather he should be good to go for Week 15, but the Eagles will clarify his status when they release Friday's injury report.
