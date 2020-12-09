Jeffery (calf) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Jeffery handled a season-high 56 percent of offensive snaps during last weekend's loss to the Packers, but he failed to secure his lone target. The veteran wideout still appears to be trending in the right direction for Sunday's upcoming game against the Saints, during which he'll work with Jalen Hurts under center.
