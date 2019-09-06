Doug Pederson said Jeffery suffered the biceps injury on a collision during practice but should be "fine" for Sunday's game against the Redskins, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Jeffery was added to Thursday's injury report as a limited participant, but the biceps issue doesn't appear to be much of a concern. It remains to be seen whether the 29-year-old will avoid the questionable tag altogether, but he doesn't seem to be in danger of missing Sunday's season opener.