Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Biceps injury downplayed
Doug Pederson said Jeffery suffered the biceps injury on a collision during practice but should be "fine" for Sunday's game against the Redskins, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Jeffery was added to Thursday's injury report as a limited participant, but the biceps issue doesn't appear to be much of a concern. It remains to be seen whether the 29-year-old will avoid the questionable tag altogether, but he doesn't seem to be in danger of missing Sunday's season opener.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Off to a fast start
We haven't seen many quarterbacks with the kind of potential to do damage with their legs like...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 TE Preview: Finding help
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 1 including projections,...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 QB Preview: Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 1 including...