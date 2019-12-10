Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Carted off Monday
Jeffery (foot) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Giants.
Jeffery hurt himself badly trying to get off the line of scrimmage, and limped off the field before the play was over. After being examined by team trainers on the sidelines, he was carted to the locker room. As long as Jeffery is out, J.J, Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward are the only healthy receivers left for the Eagles.
