Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Cleared for individual drills
Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that Jeffery (shoulder) has been cleared to participate in individual drills during practice, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.
Jeffery will remain a spectator for team drills, but the wideout's advancement to individual drills amounts to evidence that he's progressing in his recovery from offseason surgery to repair a torn right rotator cuff. It's unclear if Jeffery's activity will be enough for him to garner a limited or non-participation tag when the Eagles release their first injury report of the week, but regardless of how he's designated, it remains unlikely that he'll be available for Sunday's contest against Tampa Bay. With Jeffery expected to miss a second straight contest, receivers Nelson Agholor and Mike Wallace, tight end Zach Ertz and running back Darren Sproles should represent quarterback Nick Foles' top pass-catching options.
