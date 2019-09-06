Jeffery (biceps) isn't listed on the final injury report for Sunday's game against Washington, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Jeffery upgraded to full participation Friday after hurting his biceps during Thursday's session. He shouldn't have any physical limitations for the season opener, but coach Doug Pederson expects the wide receiver to face shadow coverage from Josh Norman. It isn't clear if that will actually happen, as the Redskins deployed the tactic in one of two matchups last season, with Jeffery getting the best of Norman in Week 17 (4-40-1 on four targets, per Pro Football Focus).