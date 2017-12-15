Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Cleared to face Big Blue
Jeffery (illness) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Jeffery only missed one day of practice and shouldn't have any limitations against a Giants secondary that likely will be missing standout safety Landon Collins (ankle). Of course, the favorable matchup is small consolation for the loss of Carson Wentz (knee).
More News
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Back at practice•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Sits out Thursday with illness•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Finds end zone versus Rams•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Kept out of end zone Sunday•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Inks extension•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Logs full practice Thursday•
-
Week 15 RB sleepers
Don't look now, but Jonathan Stewart has actually become a reliable Fantasy running back. Can...
-
Week 15 QB sleepers
Carson Wentz might be lost for the season with a torn ACL, but Jamey Eisenberg says Nick Foles...
-
What you missed: Hopkins, Fournette hurt
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
New England-Pittsburgh gets all the attention, but we're breaking down every AFC home game...
-
What you missed: Kamara, Rodgers ready?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.