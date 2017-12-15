Jeffery (illness) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have a designation on the Eagles' final injury report for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Jeffery only missed one day of practice this week and shouldn't have any limitations against a Giants secondary that likely will be missing standout safety Landon Collins (ankle). Of course, the favorable matchup is small consolation for Jeffery with the Eagles' loss of star quarterback Carson Wentz (knee) for the remainder of the season.