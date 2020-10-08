Jeffery (foot) didn't practice Thursday due to an illness, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Prior to Thursday's absence, Jeffery had been listed as limited on five of the Eagles' past six injury reports, so this minor setback could delay his season debut yet again. Friday's practice and subsequent report may be key to his potential to play Sunday at Pittsburgh.
