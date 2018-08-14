Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Coming along as expected
Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday that he's pleased with where Jeffery (shoulder) is at in his recovery process, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.
Pederson also said he isn't sure about the origins of a recent report which suggested Jeffery could remain on the PUP list into the regular season. The 28-year-old wideout was expected to face a six-month recovery after having surgery Feb. 21, so while his availability for Week 1 remains in serious question, Pederson seems to be hinting that Jeffery could be removed from the PUP list even if he isn't quite ready for the opener. Players on the regular-season PUP list are ineligible to play in games before Week 7.
