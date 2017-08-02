Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Considered day-to-day
Jeffery is considered day-to-day with a strained shoulder, NJ.com's Eliot Shorr-Parks reports.
This confirms Jeffery's injury isn't serious even though he'll miss practice Wednesday for a second straight day. He's locked in as the Eagles' top receiver and should still have plenty of time to build chemistry with Carson Wentz.
