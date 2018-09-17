Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Considered week-to-week
Coach Doug Pederson noted Monday that Jeffery (shoulder) is week-to-week, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.
Jeffery was able to practice in a limited fashion last week, but by being dubbed week-to-week, it appears as though a Week 3 return might not be in cards for the wideout. Meanwhile, Mike Wallace is sidelined indefinitely with a fractured fibula, so if Jeffery remains out Sunday against the Colts, QB Carson Wentz will be throwing to a depleted pass-catching unit in his first start of the season.
