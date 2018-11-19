Jeffery caught four of five passes for 33 yards during Sunday's 48-7 loss to the Saints.

In his first four games after returning from a shoulder injury, Jeffery averaged six catches on 10 targets for 77 yards and a touchdown per game. In his three games since, he's averaging four catches on six targets for 39 yards per game and no scores. Something is going on in Philly as the Eagles try to find their identity amid an array of off-season coaching departures and in-season injuries. Jeffery can certainly dominate in green, we saw it just a few weeks ago, but that hasn't been happening lately. Next up is a Giants defense against which Jeffery nabbed eight passes, two of them scores, in Week 6.