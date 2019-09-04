Coach Doug Pederson expects Washington cornerback Josh Norman to shadow Jeffery during Sunday's game, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Jeffery faced shadow coverage from Norman in Week 17 last season, catching each of his four targets for 40 yards and a touchdown when he was covered by the veteran cornerback, per Pro Football Focus. The Redskins had better luck against Jeffery in Week 13, limiting him to three catches for 31 yards on five targets without using Norman to shadow. In any case, Norman is more of a playmaker than a true shutdown corner, though his reputation tends to inspire opponents to test other members of the Washington defense. The matchup is less of a concern than uncertainty about target volume, with the Eagles boasting impressive depth at wide receiver, running back and tight end.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week