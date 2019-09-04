Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Could face Josh Norman shadow
Coach Doug Pederson expects Washington cornerback Josh Norman to shadow Jeffery during Sunday's game, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Jeffery faced shadow coverage from Norman in Week 17 last season, catching each of his four targets for 40 yards and a touchdown when he was covered by the veteran cornerback, per Pro Football Focus. The Redskins had better luck against Jeffery in Week 13, limiting him to three catches for 31 yards on five targets without using Norman to shadow. In any case, Norman is more of a playmaker than a true shutdown corner, though his reputation tends to inspire opponents to test other members of the Washington defense. The matchup is less of a concern than uncertainty about target volume, with the Eagles boasting impressive depth at wide receiver, running back and tight end.
More News
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Makes preseason start•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Returns healthy for camp•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Returns to practice•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Out through end of OTAs•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Not present to start OTAs•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Joined by Jackson in Philly•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football Draft Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
News and Notes: Depth chart updates
Ben Gretch rounds up the latest headlines from around the NFL Wednesday in preparation for...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
With plenty still unsettled at the position, Jamey Eisenberg gives his Start and Sit calls...
-
Week 1 Rankings: Biggest questions
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the six biggest questions for Fantasy Week 1 rankings.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Cohen down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Preseason Trade Values Chart
Finish your draft and realize you've got an unexpected hole to fill? Want to take advantage...