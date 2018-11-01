Jeffery may draw less attention from opposing defensive backs after the Eagles acquired slot specialist Golden Tate from the Lions on Tuesday, Graham Foley of the Eagles' official site reports.

While Jeffery may lose out on a few targets with the addition of Tate, the added firepower should help open things up for the Eagles offense, perhaps translating to more big plays and efficiency. Though Tate may need some time to get comfortable with the new playbook and establish a rapport with quarterback Carson Wentz, he'll benefit from the Eagles being on bye in Week 9. If Tate settles in quickly and provides the upgrade to the team's receiving corps that Philadelphia is banking on, Jeffery's steady production to date could climb to greater heights. In his five appearances this season, Jeffery has recorded 29 receptions for 341 yards and four scores.