Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Could miss preseason opener
The Eagles likely will be cautious with Jeffery (shoulder), whose status is in doubt for Thursday's preseason opener in Green Bay, Matt Lombardo of NJ.com reports.
Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com suggests Jeffery's continued absence could be a sign the wideout's strained shoulder is really bothering him, considering the Eagles are only holding a light session Friday morning. There hasn't been any report of an MRI or other testing, but this does mark the fourth straight day Jeffery has failed to practice, perhaps setting him back a bit as he looks to build a rapport with Carson Wentz. The hulking wideout still has a good chance to be available for the second or third preseason game, when starters actually get to play more than a drive or two.
More News
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Working with trainers Thursday•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Considered day-to-day•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Missing another practice•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Misses Tuesday's practice•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Draws praise from coach•
-
Alshon Jeffery: Signing one-year deal with Eagles•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Everyone is selling something at the start of training camp, and Heath Cummings tries to help...
-
Podcast: Third-year breakouts
Reacting to Ryan Tannehill’s injury and discussing some potential breakout wide receivers on...
-
Twelve-team PPR mock draft
As expected, receivers and pass-catching running backs dominated this CBS Sports staff mock...
-
How to watch preseason
With the preseason starting up with Thursday's Hall of Fame game, Chris Towers presents five...
-
Andrew Luck a Fantasy bargain?
Has Andrew Luck's shoulder injury created a marketplace where Fantasy owners can get him at...
-
Podcast: Does preseason matter?
The Hall of Fame Game is just a day away, so let’s get you ready for the preseason and look...