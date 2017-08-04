Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Could miss preseason opener

The Eagles likely will be cautious with Jeffery (shoulder), whose status is in doubt for Thursday's preseason opener in Green Bay, Matt Lombardo of NJ.com reports.

Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com suggests Jeffery's continued absence could be a sign the wideout's strained shoulder is really bothering him, considering the Eagles are only holding a light session Friday morning. There hasn't been any report of an MRI or other testing, but this does mark the fourth straight day Jeffery has failed to practice, perhaps setting him back a bit as he looks to build a rapport with Carson Wentz. The hulking wideout still has a good chance to be available for the second or third preseason game, when starters actually get to play more than a drive or two.