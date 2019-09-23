Coach Doug Pederson is hopeful Jeffery (calf) can return for Thursday's game against the Packers, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

Held out of practice all last week, Jeffery was listed as questionable for Sunday's loss to the Lions, ultimately landing on the inactive list. A short week hurts his chances to avoid a second absence, but the Eagles nonetheless believe he can make it back. DeSean Jackson, on the other hand, seems to be on track for another missed game while he recovers from an abdomen injury.