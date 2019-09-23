Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Could play Thursday
Coach Doug Pederson is hopeful Jeffery (calf) can return for Thursday's game against the Packers, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.
Held out of practice all last week, Jeffery was listed as questionable for Sunday's loss to the Lions, ultimately landing on the inactive list. A short week hurts his chances to avoid a second absence, but the Eagles nonetheless believe he can make it back. DeSean Jackson, on the other hand, seems to be on track for another missed game while he recovers from an abdomen injury.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Early Waivers: New stars
Daniel Jones showed serious Fantasy upside, and if you need a QB, he's at the top of the list....
-
Week 3 Winners and Losers
The Vikings told us they wanted to run the ball this season. After another disappointing showing...
-
Believe It or Not: Jones a stud already?
Heath Cummings analyzes Week 3's results and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe,...
-
Giants lose Barkley to ankle sprain
With Saquon Barkley suffering a high-ankle sprain Sunday, Heath Cummings looks into what it...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...