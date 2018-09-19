Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Could resume 11-on-11 work
Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that he expects Jeffery to take a step forward with his rehab this week, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. "[Jeffery's] a lot like Carson [Wentz] was a couple weeks ago, being able to get back into the mix and do some 11-on-11 stuff. This will be a big week in that regard," Pederson said.
Jeffery officially returned to practice last week, taking the field all three days for what registered as limited practices. Pederson's expectation that Jeffery will advance to 11-on-11 drills at some point this week could result in the wideout logging what constitutes a full practice, but it still appears more likely than not that Jeffery is unavailable for a third straight game. With Mike Wallace (lower leg) joining Mack Hollins (groin) on injured reserve this week and Jeffery likely still on the mend, Nelson Agholor projects as the Eagles' clear-cut No. 1 receiver for Sunday's home date with the Colts.
