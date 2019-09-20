Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Could still play Sunday
According to head coach Doug Pederson, Jeffery (calf) still has a chance to play Sunday against the Lions, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Jeffery missed the Eagles' first two practice sessions of the week, but Pederson is holding out hope he will still be able to suit up Sunday. Some level of participation in Friday's practice would bode well for Jeffery's chances; but one way or another, expect another update on Jeffery's status after Friday's practice comes to a close.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Sleepers: Be ready to shift
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 3 plus offers...
-
Fantasy Football Week 3 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Week 3: Injuries, news and notes
Will Marlon Mack play? What's up with the Packers running backs and Saints quarterbacks? We...