According to head coach Doug Pederson, Jeffery (calf) still has a chance to play Sunday against the Lions, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Jeffery missed the Eagles' first two practice sessions of the week, but Pederson is holding out hope he will still be able to suit up Sunday. Some level of participation in Friday's practice would bode well for Jeffery's chances; but one way or another, expect another update on Jeffery's status after Friday's practice comes to a close.