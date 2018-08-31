According to head coach Doug Pederson, Jeffery (shoulder) will be activated from the PUP list Friday and is day-to-day going forward, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

Earlier this week, Jeffery was reportedly set to miss the first two weeks of the season, but the day-to-day designation hints that the wideout may be ready for game action prior to Week 3. In any case, Jeffery's activation from the PUP list means he will be eligible to return from his rehab of a torn right rotator cuff whenever he is ready. If he does ultimately sit out the regular season opener, look for Nelson Agholor, Zach Ertz and Mike Wallace to lead the receiving efforts for the Eagles.