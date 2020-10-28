site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Day-to-day with calf injury
Jeffery has moved past the foot issue that previously sidelined him, but he's now dealing with a calf injury, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Per Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Jeffery sustained his calf injury "weeks ago" and is now considered day-to-day as Sunday's game against the Cowboys approaches.
