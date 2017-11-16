Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Dealing with ankle injury
Jeffery was a limited practice participant Thursday due to an ankle injury, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
At the outset of drills, Jeffery was contained to work on the side, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, indicating the wideout was tending to an ailment of some sorts. With the nature of the injury known, the potential exists for Jeffery's route-running to be compromised, assuming he takes the field Sunday night in Dallas. His availability for the game will receive some clarification upon the release of Friday's injury report.
